Langley Steinert Sells 13,994 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $408,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $406,945.52.

On Friday, July 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $402,887.26.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $398,129.30.

On Monday, July 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $403,447.02.

On Friday, July 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $398,129.30.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $403,167.14.

On Monday, July 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $382,735.90.

On Friday, July 16th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $382,176.14.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $876,652.62.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $374,199.56.

CarGurus stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

