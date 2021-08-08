Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stock Holdings Boosted by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,850 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,066,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

NYSE:LVS opened at $40.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.59. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.74 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.