Lattice Semiconductor’s (LSCC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated their hold rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a $53.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LSCC. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a hold rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $61.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $61.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.72.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 15.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $47,941.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,039.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $3,034,162.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,588 shares of company stock valued at $9,469,120 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,827,000 after buying an additional 387,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

