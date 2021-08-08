Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.77

Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.77 and last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 1691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.80 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. Laureate Education’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 130.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 37,135 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 157,499 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,753,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 38,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

