Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRCDF remained flat at $$33.77 during trading hours on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $37.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.94.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

