Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1151 per share on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

NYSE LGI opened at $21.23 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.85.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

