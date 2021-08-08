Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I’s (OTCMKTS:LGACU) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I’s (OTCMKTS:LGACU) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 9th. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I had issued 50,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of LGACU opened at $9.92 on Friday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.99.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 603.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 265,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 227,381 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth approximately $845,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $5,175,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $12,000,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $1,000,000.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.