Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

LPTX opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.21. Leap Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $3.24.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 1,961.13%. Analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 17,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 426,666.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

