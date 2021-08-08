Lear (NYSE:LEA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Lear (NYSE:LEA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lear updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.52. 432,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,935. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lear has a 12-month low of $103.35 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Lear’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lear from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.64.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

