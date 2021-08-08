Leidos Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.38 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Leidos in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $6.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.54.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

LDOS opened at $94.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.83. Leidos has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

In other Leidos news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 14.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,345,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $147,873,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 23.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,335,000 after purchasing an additional 542,304 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 11.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $380,685,000 after purchasing an additional 407,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 16,745.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,998,000 after purchasing an additional 397,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

