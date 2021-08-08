LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of LNSR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.47. 6,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,806. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19. LENSAR has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.60 million and a PE ratio of -1.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LENSAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

