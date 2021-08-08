Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.56. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 595,627 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77.

Get Liberty All-Star Equity Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USA. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 8,178 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 10.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.