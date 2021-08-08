Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.31), reports. The business had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,398. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 73.60 and a beta of 0.99. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $133.86 and a twelve month high of $184.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 8.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,223,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,268,000 after buying an additional 413,102 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,850 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 907.8% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,110,000 after purchasing an additional 201,315 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,274,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,454,000 after purchasing an additional 512,743 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on LBRDK shares. raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

