LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) versus U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Financial Analysis

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) and LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and LifeStance Health Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Physical Therapy 0 0 2 0 3.00 LifeStance Health Group 0 1 5 0 2.83

U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus price target of $137.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.42%. LifeStance Health Group has a consensus price target of $33.40, suggesting a potential upside of 37.00%. Given LifeStance Health Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LifeStance Health Group is more favorable than U.S. Physical Therapy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.7% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and LifeStance Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Physical Therapy 7.73% 14.19% 6.50% LifeStance Health Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and LifeStance Health Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Physical Therapy $422.97 million 3.47 $35.19 million $2.99 38.05 LifeStance Health Group $265.56 million 34.30 -$13.13 million N/A N/A

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than LifeStance Health Group.

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats LifeStance Health Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services. The physical therapy operations segment consist of physical therapy and occupational therapy clinics that provide pre-and postoperative care and treatment for orthopedic related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventive care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological injuries. The injury prevention services segment includes onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization and ergonomic assessments. U.S. Physical Therapy was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. The company offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.