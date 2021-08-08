Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.280-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $870 million-$890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.39 million.

LCUT stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $400.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.34. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 13.21%. On average, analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is 17.89%.

LCUT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Lifetime Brands news, CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $35,654.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig Phillips sold 8,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $124,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 652,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,073,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,093 shares of company stock valued at $281,592. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

