Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) PT Raised to $118.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from $92.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LSPD. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.36.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $97.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.43. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $97.97. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -119.97.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

