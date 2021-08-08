Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to C$140.00 at Raymond James

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$105.00 to C$140.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$123.25.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of LSPD opened at C$122.12 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of C$37.51 and a one year high of C$122.66. The firm has a market cap of C$16.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -103.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.56.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.