Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) PT Raised to C$142.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$142.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LSPD. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$82.74 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$123.25.

LSPD stock opened at C$122.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$100.96. The stock has a market cap of C$16.33 billion and a PE ratio of -103.40. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of C$37.51 and a twelve month high of C$122.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

