Lightstreams (PHT) Price Up 25.8% This Week

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $680.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lightstreams has traded up 25.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00054657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.25 or 0.00840579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00101214 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00040058 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.