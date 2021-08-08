Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 286.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

LNC opened at $67.36 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $71.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.87. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

