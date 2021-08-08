Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €282.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €282.00 ($331.76) target price on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €270.18 ($317.86).

Shares of ETR LIN opened at €259.35 ($305.12) on Wednesday. Linde has a 52-week low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a 52-week high of €262.20 ($308.47). The company’s fifty day moving average is €246.02. The stock has a market cap of $134.87 billion and a PE ratio of 56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

