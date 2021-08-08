LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 million. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 50.85% and a negative net margin of 77.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LiqTech International will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LiqTech International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 20,655 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in LiqTech International by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,025,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 81,909 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

