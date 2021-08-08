Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Announces Earnings Results

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. Livent updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE LTHM traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.12. 5,624,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,504. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -184.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23. Livent has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

