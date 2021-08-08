LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $3,457,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LKQ by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 973,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,301,000 after purchasing an additional 83,087 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in LKQ by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $50.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.65. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $52.99.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.