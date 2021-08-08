Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Investec raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 72,599.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,187,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,488 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,331,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,124 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,635,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

LYG stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.55. 8,064,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,881,443. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.52. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

