Lobstex (LOBS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $328,481.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 8th. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $328,481.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0606 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,331,969 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

