Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.4% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $362.05. 704,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $379.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $402.38. The firm has a market cap of $100.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

