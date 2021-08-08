Loop Capital Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $500.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $455.00 to $500.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $420.00.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $439.63 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $443.50. The stock has a market cap of $194.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,593 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 18,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.9% in the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,583 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.