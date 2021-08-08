Lossless One Day Volume Reaches $956,322.00 (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last week, Lossless has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular exchanges. Lossless has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $956,322.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00044472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00135632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.96 or 0.00147162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,466.63 or 1.00016703 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002714 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.38 or 0.00785505 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,044,816 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars.

