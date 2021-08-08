Lument Finance Trust (LFT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 30.46%. On average, analysts expect Lument Finance Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LFT opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.08. Lument Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $101.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 10.60, a current ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LFT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments in the United States. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other commercial real estate, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other commercial real estate debt instruments.

