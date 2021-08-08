MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CFO Sells $543,510.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CFO John Kober sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $543,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,131.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Kober also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, John Kober sold 1,521 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $76,293.36.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $61.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 121.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.22.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. On average, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,832,000 after buying an additional 636,023 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,099,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,618,000 after buying an additional 971,294 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,964,000 after purchasing an additional 37,037 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,190,000 after purchasing an additional 645,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

