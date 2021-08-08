MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGNX. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $1,630,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,275,564 shares in the company, valued at $136,430,761.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 1,751.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,706,000 after buying an additional 1,179,339 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,148,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,416,000 after buying an additional 887,000 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,014,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,159,000 after buying an additional 757,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MacroGenics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,207,000 after purchasing an additional 678,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in MacroGenics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,933,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,135,000 after purchasing an additional 558,377 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.25. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. The company had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

