Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter.

BND opened at $86.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.04. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

