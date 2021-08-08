Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Takes $5.35 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,066 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,351,000. Apple comprises 2.4% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,426,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,236,319,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,591,308,000 after acquiring an additional 383,116 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,603,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,013,455,000 after acquiring an additional 804,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 62,813,919 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,672,720,000 after buying an additional 1,538,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $146.14 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

