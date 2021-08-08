Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 112.60%.

NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.74. 248,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,662. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.51. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 117.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

