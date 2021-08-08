ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. ManTech International reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.12%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MANT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. ManTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

ManTech International stock opened at $84.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. ManTech International has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $101.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $251,188.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $985,096.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,914 in the last quarter. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in ManTech International by 41.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

