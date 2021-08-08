Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$34.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MFC. Barclays raised shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.12 price objective (down from C$29.00) on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

NYSE:MFC opened at $20.07 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.69.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.