Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) PT Raised to C$36.00 at Scotiabank

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its price objective upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.50 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maple Leaf Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.66. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $24.18.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.