Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Marathon Digital posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 261.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.22). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 572.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MARA shares. Compass Point started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA traded up $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 17,648,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,838,199. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $57.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.05 and a beta of 4.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,297,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marathon Digital by 720.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 864,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 95.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,582,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,995,000 after acquiring an additional 773,507 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,399,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 376.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,411,000 after acquiring an additional 516,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

