Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.

Marine Products has raised its dividend payment by 28.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Marine Products has a payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:MPX opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.28. Marine Products has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The stock has a market cap of $537.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Marine Products had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 31.81%.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand.

