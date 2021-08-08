Maro Reaches One Day Volume of $1.35 Million (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Maro coin can now be purchased for $0.0712 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maro has a total market capitalization of $34.85 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maro has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00054578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.94 or 0.00843759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00101528 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00040116 BTC.

About Maro

Maro (MARO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 946,506,592 coins and its circulating supply is 489,481,436 coins. Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

