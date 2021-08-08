Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $340.92.

Several brokerages have commented on MLM. Jefferies Financial Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM traded up $4.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $366.63. 210,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,883. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $201.04 and a fifty-two week high of $383.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $354.13.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

