MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Posts Earnings Results

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%.

MTZ traded down $6.16 on Friday, reaching $94.25. 1,547,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,737. MasTec has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $122.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MTZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

