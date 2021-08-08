Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Sells $29,208,164.05 in Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.85, for a total value of $29,208,164.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,034,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,586,588,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.05, for a total value of $28,908,066.65.

On Friday, July 30th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.14, for a total value of $30,415,661.22.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total value of $30,498,582.87.

On Monday, July 26th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total value of $30,822,372.17.

On Friday, July 23rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.18, for a total value of $30,813,685.14.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.75, for a total value of $29,832,050.75.

On Monday, July 19th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $29,246,860.82.

Mastercard stock opened at $374.53 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.75.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MA. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,827 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 46.0% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,668 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,448,657,000 after buying an additional 1,109,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,276,688,000 after buying an additional 794,240 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.16.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

