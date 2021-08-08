Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGA) Critical Review

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Match Group and YogaWorks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 6 12 0 2.67 YogaWorks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Match Group currently has a consensus target price of $165.65, indicating a potential upside of 13.62%. Given Match Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than YogaWorks.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and YogaWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 22.06% -45.97% 19.88% YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Match Group has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YogaWorks has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Match Group and YogaWorks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $2.39 billion 16.48 $128.56 million $2.00 72.90 YogaWorks $59.59 million 0.01 -$35.19 million N/A N/A

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than YogaWorks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of YogaWorks shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Match Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.4% of YogaWorks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Match Group beats YogaWorks on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About YogaWorks

YogaWorks, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of yoga studios and training centers. The firm provides yoga space, teachers at studios, training program, workshops, retreats, and online lessons including Vinyasa, Gentle Yoga, Ashtanga, hot yoga, prenatal classes, and community classes. It also offers a variety of fitness classes. Yoga Works was founded by Maty Ezraty, Chuck Miller, and Alan Finger in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

