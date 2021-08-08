Matthew J. Cox Sells 5,000 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $349,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,091 shares in the company, valued at $20,615,057.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew J. Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Matson alerts:

On Wednesday, July 21st, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $333,900.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $320,200.00.

MATX opened at $71.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.95. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.78 and a twelve month high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. Research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Matson by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Matson by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matson by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.