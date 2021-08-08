Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) PT Lowered to $45.00 at TD Securities

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MAXR. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.14.

MAXR opened at $31.57 on Thursday. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. Maxar Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -2.07%.

In related news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 20.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,932 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,353,000 after purchasing an additional 628,427 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,446,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,226,000 after purchasing an additional 485,955 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 71.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 952,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,034,000 after purchasing an additional 396,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

