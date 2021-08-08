Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.

NASDAQ:MXIM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,299,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $105.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.01.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,680,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $7,191,452 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

