Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.65-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20-4.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.06 billion.Maximus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Maximus from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

NYSE MMS traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.99. 317,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,121. Maximus has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Maximus’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Maximus will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $2,255,393.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,418,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,200. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

