Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,007 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $220,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $52.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.85. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $52.17.

